Man held at Delhi airport for trying to smuggle out Forex worth Rs 28.8 lakh: Customs

A man was arrested by Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle out foreign currency worth Rs 28.8 lakh, officials said on Friday. The accused was intercepted when he was proceeding to depart to Dubai on Wednesday, they said.

A personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in recovery of foreign currency (Forex) worth Rs 28.8 lakh from his bag, the officials said. The accused, who is a resident of Delhi, has been arrested, they said.

The passenger has admitted to smuggling worth Rs 35.7 lakh in his past visits, the officials added..