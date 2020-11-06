Left Menu
Mumbai: NCP worker kidnapped, thrown into creek; two held

On interrogation, the police found that the victim was acquainted with the accused and had beaten up one of them five years ago, he said. A case has been registered in this regard under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping) and 34 (common intention), and a search is underway for the victim, he added..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:23 IST
Mumbai: NCP worker kidnapped, thrown into creek; two held
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Two persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly kidnapping an NCP worker and throwing him in a creek at Kalwa in neighbouring Thane district, police said. The crime branch's Unit XI nabbed Mahesh Kute (29) and Dinesh Mehra (46) for allegedly kidnapping NCP worker Manish Harshe from outside Shiv Sagar Society in Borivali on Tuesday, an official said.

The duo took the victim in an autorickshaw, forced him to drink alcohol, bashed him up and later threw him into a creek in Kalwa, the official said, adding that a search operation is underway to trace Harshe. A complaint was lodged after the victim's wife was unable to get in touch with him and found out from the CCTV footage of the housing society that he had been kidnapped, he said.

During the probe, the accused, who were on the run since the incident, were traced to Sangamner in Ahmednagar district and they were placed under arrest, the official said. On interrogation, the police found that the victim was acquainted with the accused and had beaten up one of them five years ago, he said.

A case has been registered in this regard under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping) and 34 (common intention), and a search is underway for the victim, he added.

