Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 400 kg firecrackers seized in Delhi, two held

In another case, a police team patrolling Nehru Enclave area found a man selling illegal firecrackers on footpath. They apprehended the seller, identified as Vishnu Datt (60), a resident of Nawal Park in Alipur, police said, adding that 9.2 kilogram of different varieties of illegal firecrackers were recovered from his possession.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:26 IST
Over 400 kg firecrackers seized in Delhi, two held

The Delhi Police has arrested two persons in separate incidents and seized over 400 kg of firecrackers being sold without licence in West and Outer-North districts, officials said on Friday. Both the seizures were made on Thursday, they said.

In the first incident, a 47-year-old shopkeeper was arrested from west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar area for allegedly selling firecrackers without licence, police said. The accused, Sanjay Kumar, is a resident of Raghubir Nagar in Khayala, they said.

On Thursday, police were informed that Kumar had a huge stock of illegal crackers for sale at his shop in Raghubir Nagar, a senior police officer said. "A raid was conducted and Kumar was apprehended from his shop. A total of 414.6 kilogram of different varieties of illegal crackers have been recovered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

He was also found previously involved in four cases, two of whom were registered under the Explosives Act, police said. In another case, a police team patrolling Nehru Enclave area found a man selling illegal firecrackers on footpath.

They apprehended the seller, identified as Vishnu Datt (60), a resident of Nawal Park in Alipur, police said, adding that 9.2 kilogram of different varieties of illegal firecrackers were recovered from his possession. Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government on Thursday decided to ban firecrackers, including green crackers, in the national capital till November 30 and ramp up medical infrastructure in hospitals, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holding the festive season and pollution responsible for the rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-El Haddadi again barred from switching to Morocco after losing appeal

Sevilla striker Munir El Haddadi has lost an appeal for the second time against a FIFA decision that stops him switching allegiance from Spain to Morocco. The 25-year-old had hoped that a recent change in the regulations would allow him to ...

Poland's PM says new support for firms is at least $2.5 billion

Fresh Polish support to help the economy survive the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic will amount to 9-10 billion zlotys 2.4 billion-2.6 billion, or more if a total lockdown is introduced, the prime minister said on Friday.Mateusz Mo...

Kremlin says premature to judge effect of Russian coronavirus curbs without lockdowns

The Kremlin said on Friday it was too early to judge how effective Russias coronavirus restrictions were without lockdowns, as the country reported a record daily number of new COVID-19 infections.Speaking to reporters on a conference call,...

Fast virus tests at French nursing homes as deaths rise anew

Virus pressure is mounting at French nursing homes, where more than 400 people with COVID-19 have died in the past week and some residents are again being confined to their rooms and cut off from their families. I cry every day, said Patric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020