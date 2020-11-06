Left Menu
Two LeT militants killed in encounter J-K's Pulwama; another surrenders

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Lalpora Chatlam area of Pampore in the south Kashmir district Thursday evening following information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesman said. During the search operation, the militants fired indiscriminately, resulting in injuries to two civilians, and managed to escape from the hiding spot, he said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:51 IST
Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants, believed to be Pakistanis, were killed while another, a local, surrendered before security forces during an overnight encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in which a civilian also lost his life, police said on Friday. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Lalpora Chatlam area of Pampore in the south Kashmir district Thursday evening following information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.

During the search operation, the militants fired indiscriminately, resulting in injuries to two civilians, and managed to escape from the hiding spot, he said. In the first instance, both the injured civilians were immediately rescued and shifted to a hospital. However, one of the injured, identified as Abid Ahmad Mir, a resident of Meej Pampore, succumbed to injuries, while as the condition of other is stated to be stable, the spokesman said. He said the security forces continued with the search operation and again tracked the militants.

They were given the opportunity to surrender, the spokesman said, adding, however, they again fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party of the forces, which was retaliated leading to an encounter. Due to darkness, the operation was suspended and the whole area was put under strict cordon, he said.

The spokesman said the operation was resumed in the early hours of Friday, and in the ensuing encounter, one of the trapped militants was killed. However, the opportunity to surrender was yet again offered to the other trapped militants, as a result of which one of the trapped terrorists of LeT outfit laid down his arms and surrendered in an injured condition before the forces during the live encounter and was subsequently shifted to a hospital, he said. The surrendered militant has been identified as Khawar Sultan Mir, a resident of Drangbal area of Pampore, he added. The spokesman said the operation went on as another militant continued firing on the forces and was killed in the afternoon. The bodies of both the killed militants were retrieved from the site of the encounter and as per reliable sources, they were Pakistani nationals, he said, adding all the three were affiliated with proscribed outfit LeT.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, recovered from the site of the encounter have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe the militants' complicity in other terror crimes, he said. The spokesman said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has congratulated the joint team of police and security forces for showing utmost patience and exhibiting professionalism, which resulted in saving the life of a local "misguided youth". The IGP Kashmir further added that the local "misguided youth" are always welcomed to return to the mainstream. This year has been successful as many of them are returning and the IGPP has reiterated his appeal to them to shun the path of violence, the spokesman said.

