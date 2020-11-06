Left Menu
Security stepped up in Assam's Silchar ahead of Barak bandh

The magistrates will take appropriate steps as they deem fit and proper to deal with law and order and they will report directly to the district magistrate and also additional district magistrate from time to time about the situation in their respective areas, officials said. Meanwhile, a joint inspection of the border areas where Central Armed Police Forces will be deployed along the Assam-Mizoram inter state border was carried out by the civil and police administrations of Cachar on Thursday.

PTI | Silchar | Updated: 06-11-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 19:30 IST
Security has been intensified in Silchar and other parts of Assam's Cachar district in view of a proposed 12-hour Barak bandh on Saturday, a government order said. The bandh has been called by the All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students Association in protest against the abduction of a person from Lailapur Border Outpost area of Cachar district along the Assam-Mizoram border on Monday and his subsequent killing.

In an order issued on Friday, the district administration has deputed Circle Officer and Executive Magistrate, Sadar, Silchar, D Pathak, to look after the DC'S office and court compound area in Silchar. Sonai Circle Officer and Executive Magistrate Sudeep Nath has been assigned the responsibility of areas under Sonai, Kachudaram and Dholai police stations.

Circle officer (A), Silchar Revenue Circle Cachar and Executive Magistrate Ruthi Aiawzo be in charge of Silchar police station areas. Jayanta Chakraborty, Circle Officer and Executive Magistrate of Udharbond, will look after Udharbond and Borkhola police station areas, the order said.

Pranjit Kumar Deb, Circle officer and Executive Magistrate of Katigorah will be in charge of areas under Katigorah police station, the order stated. The magistrates will take appropriate steps as they deem fit and proper to deal with law and order and they will report directly to the district magistrate and also additional district magistrate from time to time about the situation in their respective areas, officials said.

Meanwhile, a joint inspection of the border areas where Central Armed Police Forces will be deployed along the Assam-Mizoram inter state border was carried out by the civil and police administrations of Cachar on Thursday. Cachar district Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, DIG Southern Range Dilip Kumar Dey, IGP Dipak Kedia, district Superintendent of Police Bhanwar Lal Meena, Divisional Forest Officer Cachar forest division in Silchar Sunnydeo Choudhary made the joint inspection.

Other senior officials were also present. On Wednesday Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua had said after a law and order review meeting with the district administrations of three districts of Barak Valley that Central forces would be deployed in a day or two along the Assam-Mizoram inter state border to ease border tension.

Tension had been prevailing along the Assam-Mizoram border since last month, after several dwelling units were damaged by miscreants, following which talks were held between the officials of the two states. The situation turned grimmer following the death of 45-year-old Intazul Laskar, a resident of Cachar district, with the Assam government claiming that he was abducted, and Mizoram officials stating that he was a drug peddler, who sustained serious injuries while trying to escape and died.

