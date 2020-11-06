Rajasthan govt fulfils 274 announcements made in budget 2020-21: Chief secy

The Rajasthan government has completed 274 announcements made in the budget 2020-21, while work on 228 announcements is in progress, Chief Secretary Niranjan Kumar Arya said. While reviewing the department-wise progress of the budget announcements, Arya said financial resources have come under pressure immediately due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is "progressively improving" now.

In the review meeting through video conference, the chief secretary commended officials for the completion of the budget announcements so far and asked them to work on the announcements that are underway and yet to be fulfilled. Arya asked the officials to coordinate with the Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission for recruitment in government departments.