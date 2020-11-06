Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Army chief hands over Rs 5 lakh to 1971 Indo-Pak war hero in Nepal

Indian Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Friday handed over the remaining Rs 5 lakh to 70-year-old Lance Havildar (Retd) Dil Bahadur Chhettri, who was decorated with India’s second highest gallantry award Maha Vir Chakra for his bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-11-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:29 IST
Indian Army chief hands over Rs 5 lakh to 1971 Indo-Pak war hero in Nepal

Indian Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Friday handed over the remaining Rs 5 lakh to 70-year-old Lance Havildar (Retd) Dil Bahadur Chhettri, who was decorated with India’s second highest gallantry award Maha Vir Chakra for his bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Rifleman Chhettri, who was with the Indian Army’s Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force), was known for his bravery and daring acts.

Born on August 21, 1950 in Nepal’s Matta Dang district, he joined the Indian Army on August 21, 1968. In the 1971 war against Pakistan, his Battalion was part of the advance towards Sylhet in Bangladesh. His Battalion was given the specific task of clearing a well-fortified Medium Machine Gun (MMG) enemy post at Atgram.

Rifleman Chhetri, with complete disregard to his personal safety, fought fearlessly, charged the bunker, killed eight enemy troops with his khukri (a type of machete) and captured the MMG post. For his conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty, he was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra. He had to quit the service due to some personal reasons even before reaching the requisite pensionable service. He was discharged from service on April 8, 1976.

Since then, he has been leading a very modest life in a remote village of Banke district in Nepal. His life, after quitting the service, got filled with misery as he has had no major source of income and has been surviving on his gallantry award allowance. Due to his introvert nature, his condition was never highlighted. However, his case recently came to notice when one senior officer of his unit informed the Defence Wing, Indian officials said. He was contacted and a total amount of Rs 10 lakh was approved as a welfare measure to alleviate the hardships being faced by him in his old age.

During an ex-servicemen rally at Butwal, Nepal on November 21, 2019, he was felicitated with a cheque of Rs 5 lakh as the first tranche. Gen Naravane, during his visit to Nepal, handed over the balance amount of Rs 5 lakh to him on Friday.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police books YouTuber accused of cheating 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner

The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan for allegedly misappropriating funds received as donation for the owner of Baba Ka Dhaba, an eatery in south Delhis Malviya Nagar. Kanta Prasad 80, the owner of the ...

Mutated variant of Coronavirus linked to minks found in 214 people in Denmark

Copenhagen Denmark, November 6 ANISputnik As many as 214 people have been infected with a mutated coronavirus strain that has been linked to minks in Denmark from June to mid-October, the countrys Ekstra Bladet newspaper reports on Friday, ...

Cases against lawmakers:SC asks trial courts to consider witness protection

The Supreme Court has directed the trial courts to consider granting protection to witnesses in cases against sitting and former lawmakers under Witness Protection Scheme without their making any specific application in this regard. A three...

Delhi govt to augment COVID beds capacity in hospitals to combat 'third wave'

The Delhi government issued orders on Friday to add a total of over 1,100 beds for COVID-19 patients at various state-run and private facilities to combat the third wave of spread of the infection. Delhi recorded&#160;6,715 fresh COVID-19 c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020