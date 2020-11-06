Left Menu
Five jaggery units penalised in UP for causing pollution

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:13 IST
Five jaggery-making units have been sealed and fined Rs 1 lakh each on Friday for allegedly not adhering to anti-pollution norms in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, authorities said

A team led by sub-divisional magistrate raided several units and found five of them burning polythene and tyres in Khedi Firozabad village, Regional officer of the Uttar Pradesh State Pollution Department, Ankit Singh, told PTI

The raids were conducted based on information that some units were violating anti-pollution norms, Singh said.

