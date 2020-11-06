Left Menu
Development News Edition

Puducherry CM accuses Bedi of rejecting govt proposals

The private vehicle owners and taxi operators were now up in arms against the government, the Chief Minister said. "The Lt Governor is causing law and order problem by her negative stand and by returning the files," he alleged.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:27 IST
Puducherry CM accuses Bedi of rejecting govt proposals

(Eds: Updates with CM sending back file) Puducherry, Nov 6 (PTI): Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Friday asked Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to accept proposals of the territorial government, saying repeated rejection of them only created a bad impression of her among the people. Addressing a virtual press conference here, he said teachers and retired staff in government-aided private schools have not been paid salaries or given other benefits for the last 11 months as Bedi had not approved the proposals of the government, he said.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister sanctioned an expenditure of Rs 16.90 crore grant for teachers and sent a file related to it to Bedi again for her approval. In an official release, Narayanasamy said the amount was meant for payment of salaries to teachers of 35 government- aided private schools in all regions of Puducherry -- Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam -- for nine months from December 2019 to August this year.

In the press meet, he said a proposal was sent to the Lt Governor for waiver of motor vehicle tax imposed on private taxi owners, vans, omni buses and other tourist vehicles for the last few months. The vehicle operators could not run the vehicles due to the pandemic situation, he said.

Several states had waived the taxes and when the file in this regard was sent to the Lt Governor, she returned it saying she wanted to know as to how much revenue would be lost by the waiver, the Chief Minister said. The private vehicle owners and taxi operators were now up in arms against the government, the Chief Minister said.

"The Lt Governor is causing law and order problem by her negative stand and by returning the files," he alleged. Narayanasamy said he had the impression that the Lt Governor wasbeing misguided and given wrong information by some officials close to her in her office.

Bedi should mend her ways and ensure promotion of the welfare of the people in the Union Territory withoutadopting a negative stand, he said. The Chief Minister has been at loggerheads with the former IPS officer on administrative and fiscal issues almost constantly since she assumed office in 2016.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. imposes sanctions on Lebanese president's son-in-law

The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanons biggest Christian political bloc and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption and ties to Hezbollah. Bassil, a former foreign mini...

Johnny Depp out of 'Fantastic Beasts' after losing court case

Actor Johnny Depp said on Friday that he is resigning from the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise after losing a libel case in Britain against a tabloid that called him a wife beater.Depp, writing on Instagram, said that ATT Incs Warner Bros....

Last draw vs dream debut: Battle Bihar between Nitish & Tejashwi

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey Curtains are set to draw on polling in Bihar, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is fighting hard to come back to power in what he calls his last election, against his Mahagathbandhan competitor Tejashwi Yada...

J&K govt directs DCs to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached lands immediately

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed deputy commissioners of the Jammu division to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached land including those under the Roshni scheme from revenue records, and upload details of encroacher...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020