Fake call centre targeting US citizens busted in MP, 21 held

A raid was carried out at a bogus call centre in Lasudia area, which hired telecallers from Gujarat and Maharashtra who were trained to converse in American accents, Indore Range Deputy Inspector General of Police HC Mishra said. "The telecallers posed as US police or vigilance officials to extort money by threatening people that they would be charged in smuggling cases. A total of 21 people, including three women, have been arrested," he said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 06-11-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 22:25 IST
Twenty-one people have been arrested for allegedly running a racket that duped United States citizens, police in Indore in Madhya Pradesh said on Friday. A raid was carried out at a bogus call centre in Lasudia area, which hired telecallers from Gujarat and Maharashtra who were trained to converse in American accents, Indore Range Deputy Inspector General of Police HC Mishra said.

"The telecallers posed as US police or vigilance officials to extort money by threatening people that they would be charged in smuggling cases. A total of 21 people, including three women, have been arrested," he said. He said initial probe suggests the accused were making Rs 1.5 crore per month, adding that efforts were on nab the kingpin who hails from Gujarat.

Officials said technology to mask numbers etc were deployed by the accused..

