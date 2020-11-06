Left Menu
Woman raped by trio in Telangana; Dies of head injury

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three people, known to her, and later died of a head injury suffered during the assault on the city outskirts, police said on Friday. She suffered "an invisible" head injury in the incident and died following which the trio fled from the spot, a police release said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-11-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 22:26 IST
A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three people, known to her, and later died of a head injury suffered during the assault on the city outskirts, police said on Friday. All the three, in their 20s, had been arrested and based on a complaint by the woman's family, two separate cases of woman missing and murder registered, they said.

Two of the men were known to the woman, a widow, police said. The three consumed liquor at a city hotel and one of them called her to come to Miyapur here on November 3 night. On seeing three people, she refused to come with them.

However, they then forcibly took the woman in a car to a village on the city outskirts and raped her in a shed. She suffered "an invisible" head injury in the incident and died following which the trio fled from the spot, a police release said. The incident came to light after one of the accused told a local councillor, who in turn informed the woman's mother on Wednesday.

The three men were arrested on Thursday near a toll gate and the car, which belonged to the third accused, was seized along with their mobile phones, the release added..

