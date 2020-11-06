UP: Girl found unconscious, parents suspect rape

A 14-year-old girl was found unconscious in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, with her parents telling police they feared that she had been raped. The girl's father lodged a case against his 15-year-old tenant and his three unidentified friends, they said.

Police said they registered the case based on the complaint of the girl's father and an investigation is under way. She was found in an unconscious state lying near the bushes late in the night on Thursday, ASP Rajendra Kumar Gautam said on Friday.

According to her, the boy, who is a tenant in her house, had taken her to a secluded place on Thursday morning and three of his friends had later joined them. She said she was offered an intoxicating substance and after consuming it, she lost consciousness, the ASP said. According to the girl, when she regained consciousness, she found herself lying near the bushes after which she informed her family members, Gautam said.

The father of the girl told the media that her condition suggested that she had been gang-aped. The girl has been sent for medical examination and her statement has also been recorded, the ASP said.

Station House Officer (SHO), City Kotwali, Vijay Singh said the case was registered on Thursday night and the boy was being interrogated. Efforts are on to trace the three other accused, the SHO added.