Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police: Dallas shootout kills suspect, wounds campus officer

A shootout near a community college campus in downtown Dallas left a campus police officer injured and a suspect fatally wounded, authorities said Friday. The wounded officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition, authorities said. The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Reginal Alexander Jr, also was taken to a hospital, where he died Friday. The wounded officer's identity has not been revealed.

PTI | Dallas | Updated: 07-11-2020 04:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 04:46 IST
Police: Dallas shootout kills suspect, wounds campus officer

A shootout near a community college campus in downtown Dallas left a campus police officer injured and a suspect fatally wounded, authorities said Friday. Officers with the Dallas College Police Department were investigating a suspicious vehicle about 6:30 pm Thursday near the school's El Centro Campus when they determined a man inside had an outstanding warrant, the Dallas Police Department said in a statement.

When the officers tried to arrest the man, he produced a handgun and shots were exchanged, police added. The wounded officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition, authorities said. The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Reginal Alexander Jr, also was taken to a hospital, where he died Friday.

The wounded officer's identity has not been revealed. The shooting is under investigation by the Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit..

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB wont punish Dodgers Turner for returning to fieldLos Angeles Dodgers Justin Turner will not be punished for returning to the field to celebrate the teams World Series win after the t...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Central America reels from tropical storm Eta, as death toll surpasses 100The death toll from the calamitous storm Eta in Central America soared on Friday after the Guatemalan military re...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Exclusive Republicans seeking to raise at least 60 million to fund Trump legal challenges - sourcesRepublicans are trying to raise at least 60 million to fund legal challenges broug...

The count goes on -- with Biden on the cusp of presidency

Democrat Joe Biden was on the cusp of winning the presidency on Friday as he opened up narrow leads over President Donald Trump in the critical battlegrounds of Georgia and Pennsylvania. Those put Biden in a stronger position to capture the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020