Girl, lover shot at in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 17-year-old girl and her lover were shot at over their relationship at a Muzaffarnagar village, police said on Saturday. Police said the incident took place at Pipalheda village under the Khatoli police station and the accused in a cousin of the girl, who was opposed to their relationship.

The girl and her 18-year-old lover were shifted to a hospital in a serious condition, according to SHO HN Singh said. Villagers said the girl's family was opposed to their relationship as both belonged to different castes.