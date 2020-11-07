Woman shot dead over land dispute in Jharkhand

A 40-year-old woman was shot dead on Saturday allegedly by her nephew over a land dispute in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said. The accused barged into her shop on Main Road Bazar in Dumka town around noon and allegedly shot her from a close range, Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra said.

She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the officer said, adding a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. BJP leader Lois Marandi, the party's candidate for the Dumka by-election held on November 3, visited the spot and alleged that law and order has collapsed in the state. She demanded that the accused be arrested soon.