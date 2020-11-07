HC reserves order on Arnab's interim bail plea, no immediate relief

The Bombay High Court on Saturday reserved its order on an interim bail plea of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, arrested in an abetment of suicide case, without giving him any immediate relief. After hearing arguments, a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik said they will pass the order at the earliest, without giving any date.

"We will pass the order at the earliest. Pendency of this matter, however, does not preclude the accused persons from approaching the sessions court to seek regular bail," the court said. Goswami was arrested by Alibaug police in Maharashtra's Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over non-payment of dues.