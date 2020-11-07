6-yr-old child found dead in sugarcane field: Police

A six-year-old girl, who had gone missing a day ago, was found dead in a sugar cane field in her village in Pilibhit district on Saturday, police said. The child had some strangulation marks on her neck and she is also suspected to be a rape victim, said Pilbhi Superintendent of Police Jaiprakash. The SP, however, added that the body has been sent for the post mortem and the rape could be confirmed only after the autopsy report is available.

The child had gone missing from her village home in Madho Tanda police station area on Friday evening and her family members had soon after that lodged a case of kidnapping, suspecting rape as the motive, he said. The forensic team has examined the crime scene while the Special Operation Group team is working on the case, he said.