Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Woman Naxal with Rs 8 lakh reward killed in Balaghat

A 25-year-old woman Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on her head, was killed in an encounter with the police in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, an official said on Saturday.

PTI | Balaghat | Updated: 07-11-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 19:24 IST
MP: Woman Naxal with Rs 8 lakh reward killed in Balaghat

A 25-year-old woman Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on her head, was killed in an encounter with the police in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, an official said on Saturday. The encounter took place at Malkhedi jungle under Baiher police station, some 90 km from the district headquarters on Friday night, Balaghat superintendent of police Abhishek Tiwari said.

"We got information that 25 to 30 rebels had come down with the intention of executing an attack. We surrounded the area and asked them to surrender. But instead, they fired at the police, who retaliated in self-defence," he said. A woman cadre identified as Sharda was found dead at the scene of the skirmish on Saturday, the official said.

The deceased rebel hailed from Bijapur district in neighbouring Chhattisgarh and was wanted in 18 cases, he said. A member of Khatia-Mocha Dalam, the rebel had a reward of Rs 3 lakh of Madhya Pradesh police and Rs 5 lakh of their Chhattisgarh counterpart on her head, the SP said.

Khatia-Mocha Dalam is operational in Balaghat and tribal-dominated Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh, he added. She had committed nine offences in Balaghat and as many in Chhattisgarh, including eight in Kawardha and one in Rajnandgaon, the SP said.

A 12-bore rifle and a bullet were also recovered from the scene, he added..

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's Erdogan ousts central bank governor after steep lira slide

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan fired central bank governor Murat Uysal on Saturday and replaced him with ex-finance minister Naci Agbal, acting after a 30 plunge in the lira currencys value to record lows this year. The decision to replac...

Centre's first drone pilot training programme announced at IGRUA

The Centre-run flight training institute Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi IGRUA here on Saturday announced its expansion plan to begin drone pilot training courses, a first of its kind initiative by a government body. The premier aircra...

EU says still far apart with Britain on fisheries, state aid in trade talks

There has been some progress in talks on a future trade relationship between Britain and the European Union, but both sides are still far apart on fisheries and state aid for companies, the head of the European Commission said on Saturday.U...

Illegal firecrackers worth Rs 70 lakh seized, 3 arrested in Odisha

A huge quantity of firecrackers were seized from illegal manufacturing units in Odishas Ganjam district and three persons arrested on Saturday, police said. The seizure and arrests were made during raids on illegal firecracker units at Nala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020