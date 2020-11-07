12-yr-old raped by father in UP's Pratapgarh

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in a village under Kandhai Police Station area here, a senior officer said

Acting on the complaint of the daughter, police lodged a complaint under relevant sections including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the father has been arrested, Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said. The girl has been sent for medical examination and investigations are on, the SP added.