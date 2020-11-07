Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene

PTI | Wahsington/Islamabad | Updated: 07-11-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 20:32 IST
Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene
Over the last two days, Trump has leaned into the idea that the high court should get involved in the election as it did in 2000. Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said there's one place he wants to determine the outcome of the presidential election: the US Supreme Court. But he may have a difficult time ever getting there. Over the last two days, Trump has leaned into the idea that the high court should get involved in the election as it did in 2000. Then, the court effectively settled the contested election for President George W. Bush in a 5-4 decision that split the court's liberals and conservatives.

Today, six members of the court are conservatives, including three nominated by Trump. But the outcome of this year's election seemed to be shaping up very differently from 2000 when Florida's electoral votes delivered the presidency to George W. Bush. Then, Bush led in Florida and went to court to stop a recount. Trump, for his part, has suggested a strategy that would focus on multiple states where the winning margins appear to be slim. But he might have to persuade the Supreme Court to set aside votes in two or more states to prevent Joe Biden from becoming president.

Chief Justice John Roberts, for his part, is not likely to want the election to come down to himself and his colleagues. Roberts, who was not on the court for Bush v. Gore in 2000 but was a lawyer for Bush, has often tried to distance the court from the political branches of government and the politics he thinks could hurt the court's reputation. It's also not clear what legal issues might cause the justices to step in. Trump has made repeated, unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. Lawsuits filed by his campaign so far have been small-scale efforts unlikely to affect many votes, and some already have been dismissed.

Still, Trump has focused on the high court. In the early morning hours following Election Day, he said: "We'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court — we want all voting to stop." And on Thursday, as Biden inched closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, Trump again told Americans, "It's going to end up, perhaps, at the highest court in the land, we'll see." On Twitter too he urged, "U.S. Supreme Court should decide!" There is currently one election case at the Supreme Court and it involves a Republican appeal to exclude ballots that arrived after Election Day in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. But whether or not those ballots ultimately are counted seems unlikely to affect who gets the state's electoral votes. Biden opened a narrow lead over Trump on Friday, and any additional mail-in votes probably would help Biden, not the president.

Still, Trump's campaign is currently trying to intervene in the case, an appeal of a decision by Pennsylvania's highest court to allow three extra days for the receipt and counting of mailed ballots. Because the case is ongoing, the state's top election official has directed that the small number of ballots that arrived in that window, before 5 p.m. Friday, be separated but counted. Republicans on Friday asked for a high court order ensuring the ballots are separated, and Justice Samuel Alito, acting on his own, agreed, saying he was motivated in part by the Republicans' assertion that they can't be sure elections officials are complying with guidance. Beyond the Pennsylvania case, if Trump wanted to use a lawsuit to challenge the election outcome in a state, he'd need to begin by bringing a case in a lower court.

So far, Trump's campaign and Republicans have mounted legal challenges in several states, but most are small-scale lawsuits that do not appear to affect many votes. On Thursday, the Trump campaign won an appellate ruling to get party and campaign observers closer to election workers who are processing mail-in ballots in Philadelphia. But Judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly dismissed two other campaign lawsuits Thursday. Trump and his campaign have promised even more legal action, making unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud.

Biden's campaign, meanwhile, has called the existing lawsuits meritless, more political strategy than legal. "I want to emphasize that for their purposes these lawsuits don't have to have merit. That's not the purpose. ... It is to create an opportunity for them to message falsely about what's taking place in the electoral process," lawyer Bob Bauer said Thursday, accusing the Trump campaign of "continually alleging irregularities, failures of the system and fraud without any basis." On the other side, Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien, in a call with reporters Thursday morning, said that "every night the president goes to bed with a lead" and every night new votes "are mysteriously found in a sack." It's common in presidential elections to have vote-counting continue after Election Day, however. And while most states make Election Day the deadline to receive mailed-in ballots, 22 states — 10 of which backed Trump in the 2016 election — have a post-Election Day deadline.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Life Mission probe:Kerala Assembly issues notice to ED

The Privileges and Ethics Committee of the Kerala Legislative Assembly has sought an explanation from the Enforcement Directorate on the action taken by it in the Life Mission project of the Left government. The committee decided to seek ex...

Govt's online OPD initiative achieves 7 lakh consultations: Health ministry

The Union Health ministry said its telemedicine initiative eSanjeevani crossed&#160;seven lakh consultations on Saturday with the last one lakh online consultations taking place in 11 days.&#160; This novel digital modality to deliver OPD ...

Tennis-Medvedev downs Raonic to reach Paris Masters final

Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev reached the Paris Masters final with a commanding 6-4 7-64 victory against Canadian Milos Raonic on Saturday.Medvedev hit 31 winners to 12 unforced errors in a muffled atmosphere at the Bercy Arena, where ...

Maha: Son keeps food stall shut for the day, man ends life

A 55-year-old man allegedlycommitted suicide in Ulhasnagar in Thane after getting annoyedat his son for not opening his food stall for business oneparticular day, police said on SaturdayThe man lived in Khemani locality and the family runsa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020