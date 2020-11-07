Man arrested for kidnapping and raping minor girl in Odisha

Police on Saturday arrested a 25- year-old man on the charge of kidnapping and raping a minor girl from Sukinda area in Odisha's Jajpur district, an officer said. The accused has been identified as Bhagaban Moharana of Bhandaripokhari area in neighbouring Bhadrak district, the officer said.

The matter came to light when the girl went missing on October 15, following which her mother lodged a complaint with the local police. Police said Bhagaban, a native of Bhandaripokhari area in Bhadrak district and a carpenter by profession was staying at his sister house in Sukinda area in Jajpur district. The carpenter had worked in the victim's house in Lembo village last month.

During his work the accused had befriended the 16- year-old girl, they said. "On October 15, the girl was returning home on a scooter from Sukinda tehsil office when Bhagaban intercepted her near Lembo village and kidnapped her. Later, he took the girl to his native place with the help of a local woman," said Siba Charan Majhi, Inspector-in-charge of (IIC) of Sukinda police station.

When the girl did not return home by the same night, her family started a frantic search but failed to trace her. Later, they filed a police complaint on October 16.

On investigation, police tracked the mobile phone of the girl and the device showed its location in Bhandaripokhari area in Bhadrak district. The victim was rescued on Friday, while the accused was arrested under section 376 (rape) among other provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Police also arrested the woman, who assisted the accused in kidnapping the girl. Police conducted a medical examination on both the accused and the victim and handed over the minor girl to her family.