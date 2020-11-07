Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested for kidnapping and raping minor girl in Odisha

Police on Saturday arrested a 25- year-old man on the charge of kidnapping and raping a minor girl from Sukinda area in Odisha's Jajpur district, an officer said. The accused has been identified as Bhagaban Moharana of Bhandaripokhari area in neighbouring Bhadrak district, the officer said. The matter came to light when the girl went missing on October 15, following which her mother lodged a complaint with the local police.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 07-11-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 22:20 IST
Man arrested for kidnapping and raping minor girl in Odisha

Police on Saturday arrested a 25- year-old man on the charge of kidnapping and raping a minor girl from Sukinda area in Odisha's Jajpur district, an officer said. The accused has been identified as Bhagaban Moharana of Bhandaripokhari area in neighbouring Bhadrak district, the officer said.

The matter came to light when the girl went missing on October 15, following which her mother lodged a complaint with the local police. Police said Bhagaban, a native of Bhandaripokhari area in Bhadrak district and a carpenter by profession was staying at his sister house in Sukinda area in Jajpur district. The carpenter had worked in the victim's house in Lembo village last month.

During his work the accused had befriended the 16- year-old girl, they said. "On October 15, the girl was returning home on a scooter from Sukinda tehsil office when Bhagaban intercepted her near Lembo village and kidnapped her. Later, he took the girl to his native place with the help of a local woman," said Siba Charan Majhi, Inspector-in-charge of (IIC) of Sukinda police station.

When the girl did not return home by the same night, her family started a frantic search but failed to trace her. Later, they filed a police complaint on October 16.

On investigation, police tracked the mobile phone of the girl and the device showed its location in Bhandaripokhari area in Bhadrak district. The victim was rescued on Friday, while the accused was arrested under section 376 (rape) among other provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Police also arrested the woman, who assisted the accused in kidnapping the girl. Police conducted a medical examination on both the accused and the victim and handed over the minor girl to her family.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal reports 3,928 new COVID-19 cases, record 4,339 recoveries

West Bengals COVID-19 tally crossed the four lakh-mark on Saturday as 3,928 more people tested positive for the infection, the health bulletin said. The fresh infections pushed the states coronavirus caseload to 4,01,394, it said.West Benga...

Rio's samba scene struggles to find a tune after COVID-19 batters Brazil

After months of coronavirus-induced inactivity, Rio de Janeiros legendary samba scene is tentatively tiptoeing back to life, offering a sliver of hope to those whose livelihoods depend on the traditional Afro-Brazilian musical genre.The sma...

"Vel yatra' will resume," says TN BJP

The BJPs Tamil Nadu unit chief L Murugan on Saturday said the Vel Yatra would resume from tomorrow and go on as per the schedule. A day after police stopped the Vel or Vetrivel Yatra at Tiruttani near here since the government had banned it...

Belarusian police detain dozens of doctors ahead of anti-government rally

Belarusian police on Saturday detained dozens of medical professionals who had planned to take part in an anti-government protest in the capital Minsk, a prominent human rights group said.Viasna, which is based in Minsk, said 60 doctors and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020