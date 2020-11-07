BJP workers rough up technician at COVID hospital in UP's Budaun

BJP workers allegedly roughed up a technician deployed at a COVID hospital in the Government Medical College here following a heated exchange between a doctor and the party's district unit president, police said. One person has been detained in this connection and the interrogation is on. SSP Sankalp Sharma said some people barged into the medical college and roughed up technician Rizwan.

Medical college employees overpowered one of the BJP workers and handed him over to police, the SSP said, adding that he is being questioned and stern action will be taken against those found responsible for it. Meanwhile, college Principal RP Singh said a heated exchange had taken place over some issue between Dr Arif Khan, deployed at the COVID-19 hospital, and district BJP president Ashok Bharti on Friday. On Saturday, led by district's BJP Yuva Morcha president Anuj Maheshwari, a delegation met District Magistrate Kumar Prashant, demanding action against the doctor.

Later, the BJP workers reached the medical college and roughed up Rizwan. BJP leader Ashok Bharti, however, said his argument with the doctor had nothing to do with the incident and demanded stern action against the guilty following an impartial inquiry. The Samajwadi Party has flayed the ruling party for the incident with former MP Dharmendra Yadav visiting the hospital and expressing solidarity with the staff there. Parliament recently passed the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 that provides for up to seven years in jail for those attacking healthcare workers fighting coronavirus or during any situation akin to the current pandemic.