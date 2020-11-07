Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP workers rough up technician at COVID hospital in UP's Budaun

BJP workers allegedly roughed up a technician deployed at a COVID hospital in the Government Medical College here following a heated exchange between a doctor and the party’s district unit president, police said. Meanwhile, college Principal RP Singh said a heated exchange had taken place over some issue between Dr Arif Khan, deployed at the COVID-19 hospital, and district BJP president Ashok Bharti on Friday.

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 07-11-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 22:54 IST
BJP workers rough up technician at COVID hospital in UP's Budaun
On Saturday, led by district’s BJP Yuva Morcha president Anuj Maheshwari, a delegation met District Magistrate Kumar Prashant, demanding action against the doctor. Image Credit: ANI

BJP workers allegedly roughed up a technician deployed at a COVID hospital in the Government Medical College here following a heated exchange between a doctor and the party's district unit president, police said. One person has been detained in this connection and the interrogation is on. SSP Sankalp Sharma said some people barged into the medical college and roughed up technician Rizwan.

Medical college employees overpowered one of the BJP workers and handed him over to police, the SSP said, adding that he is being questioned and stern action will be taken against those found responsible for it. Meanwhile, college Principal RP Singh said a heated exchange had taken place over some issue between Dr Arif Khan, deployed at the COVID-19 hospital, and district BJP president Ashok Bharti on Friday. On Saturday, led by district's BJP Yuva Morcha president Anuj Maheshwari, a delegation met District Magistrate Kumar Prashant, demanding action against the doctor.

Later, the BJP workers reached the medical college and roughed up Rizwan. BJP leader Ashok Bharti, however, said his argument with the doctor had nothing to do with the incident and demanded stern action against the guilty following an impartial inquiry. The Samajwadi Party has flayed the ruling party for the incident with former MP Dharmendra Yadav visiting the hospital and expressing solidarity with the staff there. Parliament recently passed the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 that provides for up to seven years in jail for those attacking healthcare workers fighting coronavirus or during any situation akin to the current pandemic.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman to be elected as US Vice President

Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian immigrant from Chennai, on Saturday created history by becoming the first Black American woman to be elected as the countrys Vice President. While Indian-origin politicians have been elected as heads...

Joe Biden changes his Twitter profile from Senator to 'President-Elect'

Democrat Joe Biden changed his Twitter profile to President-elect on Saturday, minutes after Americas major media outlets declared him as the winner of the November 3 election. President-Elect, husband to DrBiden, proud father grandfather....

Biden win seen as green light for women's reproductive rights

Democrat Joe Biden as U.S. president will bring sweeping changes to womens reproductive rights globally, starting with overturning a U.S. policy banning government-funded aid groups from mentioning abortion, according to campaign groups.The...

MP: Chouhan meets party leaders as exit poll predicts edge for BJP

With an exit poll by a news channel predicting that the ruling BJP could win 16 to 18 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly byelections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held a meeting of party leaders here. Byelections to 28...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020