2 NSCN (IM) cadres arrested in Assam

Two NSCN (IM) cadres have been apprehended along with firearms by security forces in Assam's Sonitpur district, a police officer said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a combined team of police, CRPF and army intelligence jointly put a naka security checking point at Mission Chariali and nabbed NSCN (IM) cadres Khampai Wancho, who is secretary of the insurgent outfit's Wancho region in Arunachal Pradesh and Khunghee Mikam of Longding in Arunachal Pradesh, the officer said.

"Khampai Wancho admitted that he is a 2016 batch NSCN (IM) cadre and took training in Dimapur, Nagaland and carried out organisational work ...", Additional SP (HQ-Operations) Numal Mahatta told reporters. The other cadre Khunghee Mikam claimed he was vice president of a political party in Arunachal Pradesh, Mahatta said.

Both were travelling from Dimapur in Nagaland to Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh and halted at Mission Chariali here to meet a person for a secret mission, the police officer said. One 7.62 pistol and live ammunition were seized from their possession, the officer added.