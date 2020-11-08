Qatar Emir congratulates Biden on election win - Tweet

Left Menu
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-11-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 00:20 IST
"Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. My best wishes to the people of the United States and I look forward to working together to continue strengthening the friendship between our countries," Qatar's Emir tweeted on Saturday. Image Credit: President of Russia

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for winning the U.S. election.

"Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. My best wishes to the people of the United States and I look forward to working together to continue strengthening the friendship between our countries," Qatar's Emir tweeted on Saturday.

