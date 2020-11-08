Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MLA son among 6 booked for beating farmer union head in UP

Six persons, including a son of a BJP legislator, were booked for allegedly beating and threatening the district chief of the Kisan Union, police said on Sunday.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 08-11-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 13:26 IST
BJP MLA son among 6 booked for beating farmer union head in UP

Six persons, including a son of a BJP legislator, were booked for allegedly beating and threatening the district chief of the Kisan Union, police said on Sunday. "A case has been registered against Arvind Singh, son of BJP MLA from Dadraul Manvendra Singh, his gunner, advocate Manendra Singh, and others for threatening and beating district chief of Kisan Union Mahendra Singh,” Circle Officer (city) Praveen Kumar said.

Kumar also said a case was registered against Mahendra Singh and others after the other side filed a complaint that they allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh and a plot as extortion. Police said they are probing the matter.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines to back China's candidate for the World Court

The Philippines foreign minister ordered the countrys mission to the United Nations on Sunday to vote for Chinas candidate to fill one of the five seats at the International Court of Justice ICJ that will become vacant next year. You are in...

Eta zeroes in on Cuba, as Guatemala searches for victims

A strengthened Tropical Storm Eta churned toward Cuba and the southern tip of Florida, after leaving dozens dead and over 100 missing in Central America which it hit earlier in the week as a major hurricane. Cuba braced for Eta even as sear...

Doctors fear more death as Dakotas experience virus 'sorrow'

With coronavirus cases running rampant in the Dakotas and elected leaders refusing to forcefully intervene, the burden of pushing people to take the virus seriously has increasingly been put on the families of those who have died. The ranks...

You can't take stardom seriously: Arjun Kapoor

With dynamics changing after every film release, actor Arjun Kapoor says the film industry is a fickle place, where one cant afford to take stardom for granted. Kapoor, who has been in the industry as an actor for eight years, said the best...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020