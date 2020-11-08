BJP MLA son among 6 booked for beating farmer union head in UP
PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 08-11-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 13:26 IST
Six persons, including a son of a BJP legislator, were booked for allegedly beating and threatening the district chief of the Kisan Union, police said on Sunday. "A case has been registered against Arvind Singh, son of BJP MLA from Dadraul Manvendra Singh, his gunner, advocate Manendra Singh, and others for threatening and beating district chief of Kisan Union Mahendra Singh,” Circle Officer (city) Praveen Kumar said.
Kumar also said a case was registered against Mahendra Singh and others after the other side filed a complaint that they allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh and a plot as extortion. Police said they are probing the matter.
