DJB vice chairman Chadha inaugurates water pipeline in Rajendra Nagar
Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Sunday inaugurated a water pipeline in the Main Inderpuri area of Rajender Nagar and assured locals that they will not face any problems in supply of water. Chadha said that the DJB cannot afford to have damaged waterlines and every area must have regular supply of water.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 15:26 IST
Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Sunday inaugurated a water pipeline in the Main Inderpuri area of Rajender Nagar and assured locals that they will not face any problems in supply of water. He said a damaged water supply line in the Inderpuri EA-EG Block has been replaced with a new one.
The damaged pipeline was causing difficulties for residents and Chadha directed officials to replace it as soon he came to know about it, a statement said. Chadha said that the DJB cannot afford to have damaged waterlines and every area must have regular supply of water.
- READ MORE ON:
- Raghav Chadha
- Inderpuri
- Rajender Nagar