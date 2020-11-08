DJB vice chairman Chadha inaugurates water pipeline in Rajendra Nagar

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Sunday inaugurated a water pipeline in the Main Inderpuri area of Rajender Nagar and assured locals that they will not face any problems in supply of water. He said a damaged water supply line in the Inderpuri EA-EG Block has been replaced with a new one.

The damaged pipeline was causing difficulties for residents and Chadha directed officials to replace it as soon he came to know about it, a statement said. Chadha said that the DJB cannot afford to have damaged waterlines and every area must have regular supply of water.