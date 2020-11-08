Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopian leader defends military conflict in defiant Tigray

At least 60 people have been wounded and six killed in one location along the Tigray border alone, Doctors Without Borders said Saturday, and the United Nations warns of a major humanitarian crisis if millions flee all-out fighting or if the Tigray region remains cut off from the world. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tweeted that his military campaign is to bring the Tigray region to abide by Ethiopia's “rule of law.” “The government's law enforcement action in Tigray aims to bring the greedy Mekele junta under the rule of law and maintain the constitutional order.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 08-11-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 18:36 IST
Ethiopian leader defends military conflict in defiant Tigray

Ethiopia's prime minister has sought to defend a major military action against the country's defiant Tigray region Sunday, and urged citizens not to target the ethnic Tigrayan people amid fears of civil war. At least 60 people have been wounded and six killed in one location along the Tigray border alone, Doctors Without Borders said Saturday, and the United Nations warns of a major humanitarian crisis if millions flee all-out fighting or if the Tigray region remains cut off from the world.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tweeted that his military campaign is to bring the Tigray region to abide by Ethiopia's “rule of law.” “The government's law enforcement action in Tigray aims to bring the greedy Mekele junta under the rule of law and maintain the constitutional order. This step will benefit the widest Tigrayans more than anyone else,” Abiy tweeted. “I also urge all Ethiopians to take responsibility for ensuring that Tigrayans do not fall prey to any illegal activity that follows the government's actions.” The conflict pits two heavily armed forces against each other in the heart of the strategic but vulnerable Horn of Africa region, and experts worry that neighboring countries, including Sudan, Eritrea and Somalia could be sucked in. Diplomats and others assert that the conflict in Tigray could destabilize other parts of Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous country with 110 million people, scores of ethnic groups and other regions that have sought more autonomy even as the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tries to hold the country together with exhortations of national unity.

Communications remain largely cut off in Tigray, with airports and roads closed. The Tigray leader in a letter to the African Union chair, seen by The Associated Press, has warned that Ethiopian forces are preparing to launch a large-scale offensive.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aspiring U.S. trans soldiers call on Biden to end military ban

By Hugo Greenhalgh Nov 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As Joe Biden began his first full day as U.S. president-elect, a group of transgender military aspirants and campaign groups insisted that one of his first priorities must be to overturn...

J&K LG pays tributes to soldiers killed in Machil encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes on Sunday to the four security forces personnel, who lost their lives in an encounter with infiltrating militants in north Kashmirs Machil sector. The LG saluted the supreme sa...

Ethiopian Airlines freighter aircraft makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

A freighter aircraft of Ethiopian Airlines, which was on its way to Bengaluru from Riyadh, was diverted to Mumbai airport here on Sunday due to a technical issue. The freighter ET-690, with eight crew members, landed safely, a spokesperson ...

4 injured in Thane tree fall, woman gets 12 stitches on head

Four persons were injured on Sundayafter the branch of a tree fell in Thane citys Naupada area,civic officials saidThe four, including a woman who received 12 stitcheson her head while riding pillion on her husbands motorcycle,have been hos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020