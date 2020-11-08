Muzaffarnagar authorities crack whip against air polluters

Cracking its whip against air polluters, an anti-pollution department team of the state sealed a paper factory here on Sunday for burning plastic in its boiler furnace, said officials. In its ongoing drive against polluters, the state’s Pollution Department team in last few days also imposed fine worth over Rs one crore to various industrial installation, including 24 paper mills and six jaggery producing units for causing air pollution, said Sub Divisional Magistrate Deepak Kumar.

Kumar said in a raid at K K Duplex paper mill on the city outskirts, the Pollution Department officials found it burning plastic in its furnace and causing pollution, following which they sealed the mill and sent a recommendation to the UP Pollution Control Board in Lucknow to impose a hefty fine on it. The State Pollution Control Board has already imposed fines totalling over Rs 97 lakh on 24 papers mills and Rs one lakh each on six jaggery processing plants in the district, he said.

In another anti-pollution measure, the officials seized illegal firecrackers worth over Rs two lakh in a raid at a house in Gandhi Nagar area of the city. Station House Officer Yogesh Kumar of the area police station said the police also lodged a case against firecracker trader Sunil Kumar and arrested him.