Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muzaffarnagar authorities crack whip against air polluters

The State Pollution Control Board has already imposed fines totalling over Rs 97 lakh on 24 papers mills and Rs one lakh each on six jaggery processing plants in the district, he said. In another anti-pollution measure, the officials seized illegal firecrackers worth over Rs two lakh in a raid at a house in Gandhi Nagar area of the city.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 08-11-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 18:44 IST
Muzaffarnagar authorities crack whip against air polluters

Cracking its whip against air polluters, an anti-pollution department team of the state sealed a paper factory here on Sunday for burning plastic in its boiler furnace, said officials. In its ongoing drive against polluters, the state’s Pollution Department team in last few days also imposed fine worth over Rs one crore to various industrial installation, including 24 paper mills and six jaggery producing units for causing air pollution, said Sub Divisional Magistrate Deepak Kumar.

Kumar said in a raid at K K Duplex paper mill on the city outskirts, the Pollution Department officials found it burning plastic in its furnace and causing pollution, following which they sealed the mill and sent a recommendation to the UP Pollution Control Board in Lucknow to impose a hefty fine on it. The State Pollution Control Board has already imposed fines totalling over Rs 97 lakh on 24 papers mills and Rs one lakh each on six jaggery processing plants in the district, he said.

In another anti-pollution measure, the officials seized illegal firecrackers worth over Rs two lakh in a raid at a house in Gandhi Nagar area of the city. Station House Officer Yogesh Kumar of the area police station said the police also lodged a case against firecracker trader Sunil Kumar and arrested him.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 injured in Thane tree fall, woman gets 12 stitches on head

Four persons were injured on Sunday after the branch of a tree fell in Thane citys Naupada area,civic officials saidThe four, including a woman who received 12 stitches on her head while riding pillion on her husbands motorcycle,have been h...

Aspiring U.S. trans soldiers call on Biden to end military ban

By Hugo Greenhalgh Nov 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As Joe Biden began his first full day as U.S. president-elect, a group of transgender military aspirants and campaign groups insisted that one of his first priorities must be to overturn...

J&K LG pays tributes to soldiers killed in Machil encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes on Sunday to the four security forces personnel, who lost their lives in an encounter with infiltrating militants in north Kashmirs Machil sector. The LG saluted the supreme sa...

Ethiopian Airlines freighter aircraft makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

A freighter aircraft of Ethiopian Airlines, which was on its way to Bengaluru from Riyadh, was diverted to Mumbai airport here on Sunday due to a technical issue. The freighter ET-690, with eight crew members, landed safely, a spokesperson ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020