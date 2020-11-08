Left Menu
Guj POCSO court grants compensation to 2 rape victims

Savli Additional Sessions Judge AJ Kanani on Saturday granted interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 75,000 to two teenagers who were raped and asked the District Legal Services Authority to implement the order. The court also ordered payment of additional interim relief in both cases to help meet medical and other expenses in accordance with provisions of Gujarat Victim Compensation Scheme.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-11-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 19:27 IST
A POCSO court in Vadodara took suo motu cognizance of the plight of two minor rape victims and ordered payment of interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 75,000 under the Gujarat Victim Compensation Scheme that came into force on April 26 last year. Savli Additional Sessions Judge AJ Kanani on Saturday granted interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 75,000 to two teenagers who were raped and asked the District Legal Services Authority to implement the order.

The court also ordered payment of additional interim relief in both cases to help meet medical and other expenses in accordance with provisions of Gujarat Victim Compensation Scheme. The scheme provides for payment of compensation from a fund to victims who have suffered loss or injury due to an offence, or to guardians, parents or dependents.

A victim, or dependent, guardian or parent or the local police station house officer can apply to State or District Legal Services Authority along with the FIR, medical report, death certificate, court order, and other similar documents for compensation. The State or District Legal Services Authority may also make suo motu recommendation for such relief to the victims.

