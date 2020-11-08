Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites for zero dengue deaths this year

In the last week of the government’s ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign’, he said the participation and support of Delhiites against dengue have set an example by defeating the disease for the second year in a row. According to a statement released by the office of the chief minister, the citizens of Delhi have successfully managed to bring dengue cases to 489 this year from 15,867 in 2015.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 21:52 IST
Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites for zero dengue deaths this year
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday congratulated the people of the national capital for their active participation in the anti-dengue campaign resulting in zero dengue-related deaths. In the last week of the government's '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign', he said the participation and support of Delhiites against dengue have set an example by defeating the disease for the second year in a row.

According to a statement released by the office of the chief minister, the citizens of Delhi have successfully managed to bring dengue cases to 489 this year from 15,867 in 2015. Compared to 60 dengue-related deaths in 2015, there have been no dengue-related deaths this year. Responding to the appeal of the CM, RWAs, children, traders, celebrities, shopkeepers, and the citizens of Delhi came forward to successfully defeat dengue for the second consecutive year, it said.

"Congratulations Delhi. Your participation and support in the 10-week campaign against dengue have set an example by defeating the disease for the second year in a row. Not a single dengue-related death has been reported this time. Salute to the commitment of the Delhiites," Kejriwal said in a tweet. On September 6, the chief minister had kickstarted the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' anti-dengue campaign by inspecting his house for any signs of stagnant clean water and draining it.

The Delhi government also launched a dengue helpline - 01123300012 - and WhatsApp helpline - 8595920530 - to assist the general public in preventing the spread of dengue this year. "Kejriwal government's 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign exemplifies how effective community-driven campaigns by the government can yield tangible results. Together, we were able to bring down dengue-related deaths to zero," Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Manchester United beat Arsenal to go top of Women's Super League

Manchester United went top of Englands Womens Super League thanks to a surprise 1-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday, with Ellen Toone scoring the winner in the 83rd minute. With Arsenals potent attack struggling for once, Jess Sigsworth found To...

Biden goes to church, Trump hits golf course after US election result

A day after becoming the President-elect, Joe Biden went to a church for Sunday prayers, while outgoing US President Donald Trump headed to a golf course in a Virginia suburb. Biden, 77, drove down to the St. Joseph, a historic Roman Cathol...

Bolivians decorate skulls with sunglasses and cigarettes to honor the dead

Bolivians celebrated the Day of Skulls over the weekend, a colorful tradition rooted in ancient indigenous beliefs that is meant to bring good fortune and protection by honoring the dead. Known as atitas, the skulls are decorated and parade...

Tribal burnt to death over loan in MP; Congress slams govt

Two days after a 28-year-old tribal man was allegedly burnt alive over a loan in Madhya Pradeshs Guna district, the opposition Congress on Sunday claimed the deceased was a bonded laborer who was killed for his failure to repay the debt of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020