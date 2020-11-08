Man held in J-K's Reasi for betting on IPL matches
A man was arrested in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday for allegedly betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches, police said.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-11-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 22:25 IST
A man was arrested in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday for allegedly betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches, police said. Vijay Kumar, a resident of Jammu, was arrested with three mobile phones, one register and a diary from his rented accommodation at a hotel in Katra town, a police official said
He said Kumar's arrest followed a written complaint by one Rishi Kapoor
Kapoor had alleged that Kumar was involved in betting on IPL matches and also cheated him and many others in Katra town, the police official said, adding a case was registered and the accused arrested. "Further investigation is on," he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Kumar
- Katra
- Rishi Kapoor
- Vijay Kumar
ALSO READ
2+2 to review accomplishments, lay down next steps for Indian-US global cooperation: official
The first app to celebrate Indian festivals 'Celebr8'
Indian-Americans say Biden, Harris have best understanding of community; describe Trump as 'foe'
Rajasthan Royals face might of Mumbai Indians in must-win IPL clash
Rajasthan Royals face might of Mumbai Indians in must-win IPL clash