Man held in J-K's Reasi for betting on IPL matches

A man was arrested in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday for allegedly betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches, police said. Vijay Kumar, a resident of Jammu, was arrested with three mobile phones, one register and a diary from his rented accommodation at a hotel in Katra town, a police official said

He said Kumar's arrest followed a written complaint by one Rishi Kapoor

Kapoor had alleged that Kumar was involved in betting on IPL matches and also cheated him and many others in Katra town, the police official said, adding a case was registered and the accused arrested. "Further investigation is on," he said.