Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: 2 held in cow slaughter case injured in police encounter after escape bid

Two alleged cow slaughterers were injured in an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida after they tried to escape when they were taken to a spot where they claimed to have hidden weapons used for slaughtering cattle, officials said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-11-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 23:07 IST
UP: 2 held in cow slaughter case injured in police encounter after escape bid
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two alleged cow slaughterers were injured in an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida after they tried to escape when they were taken to a spot where they claimed to have hidden weapons used for slaughtering cattle, officials said. The accused, Waseem and Zeeshan, attacked the policemen who were accompanying them, they said.

The two were arrested from the Surajpur police station area in connection with a case lodged under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, a police spokesperson said. "The police party had taken Waseem and Zeeshan to a spot near Bhooda village where they said they had hidden the weapons used by them to kill cows. After the weapons, including two knives, were recovered, the accused used them to attack the police party and tried to flee," the spokesperson said.

A policeman was injured in the attack. Both the accused were injured in retaliatory firing by the police. They were then taken into custody again, the official said. Waseem and Zeeshan have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, the police said.

The accused are natives of adjoining Ghaziabad district and together have over a dozen FIRs registered against them including those for attempted murder and cow slaughter, they said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

Mexico's president won't congratulate Biden until 'legal proceedings' over

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stacey Abrams credited for boosting Democrats in Georgia

Stacey Abrams spent years working to convince political power players that Georgia is a genuine two-party battleground, a Deep South state where the left could compete if it organised Black voters, other sporadic voters and stopped apologiz...

Qualifying for maiden IPL final is best ever feeling: Shreyas Iyer

Making it to their maiden IPL final is the best ever feeling for Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer who now wants his team to play freely against Mumbai Indians in the title clash. Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs to r...

U.S. CDC reports 236,547 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Sunday reported 9,808,411 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 93,811 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,072 to 236,547.The CDC...

Turkey's Albayrak resigning in second surprise after lira skid

Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Sunday he was resigning for health reasons, in an Instagram statement confirmed by an official, marking a second weekend surprise after the central bank chief was ousted on Saturday. The state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020