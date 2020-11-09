Foreign news schedule for Monday, Nov 9

Foreign news schedule for Monday, Nov 9PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 10:03 IST
- Stories on developments in US politics
- US President-elect Joe Biden to announce a task force on COVID-19. - Indian-American Vivek Murthy expected to co-chair Biden's coronavirus task force - Former Republican US president George W Bush calls 2020 presidential election "fundamentally fair"
- Stories relating to COVID-19 from multiple datelines.
