Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreign news schedule for Monday, Nov 9

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 10:03 IST
Foreign news schedule for Monday, Nov 9
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

- Stories on developments in US politics

- US President-elect Joe Biden to announce a task force on COVID-19. - Indian-American Vivek Murthy expected to co-chair Biden's coronavirus task force - Former Republican US president George W Bush calls 2020 presidential election "fundamentally fair"

- Stories relating to COVID-19 from multiple datelines.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

NGT directs all states/UTs to initiate drives to contain air pollution from all sources in view of potential of aggravation of COVID-19.

NGT directs all statesUTs to initiate drives to contain air pollution from all sources in view of potential of aggravation of COVID-19....

NGT ban on crackers will apply to all cities/towns in country where air quality during November falls under 'poor' and above category. PTI PKS  DVDV

NGT ban on crackers will apply to all citiestowns in country where air quality during November falls under poor and above category.&#160;PTI PKS&#160; DVDV...

Referendum on Trump shatters turnout records

With votes still being counted, turnout in the 2020 presidential election has hit a 50-year high, exceeding the record set by the 2008 presidential election of Barack Obama an extraordinary engagement in what amounted to a referendum on Pr...

7 killed, 5 injured as jeep collides with truck in MP

Seven members of a family, including a child, were killed and five others injured when their jeep collided with a dumper-truck in Madhya Pradeshs Satna district on Monday morning, police said. The victims were returning to Rewa after taking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020