Ethiopia not heading for 'chaos' over Tigray operation, says PM
09-11-2020
Ethiopia is not plunging into chaos due to a military operation launched by the federal government in the northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Monday, amid fears of civil war in Africa's second most populous nation.
"Ethiopia is grateful for friends expressing their concern," he tweeted. "Concerns that Ethiopia will descend into chaos are unfounded and a result of not understanding our context deeply."