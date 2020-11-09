Left Menu
Development News Edition

India welcomes removal of Sudan from state sponsors of terrorism list

"We congratulate the Transitional Government and the people of Sudan on the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement, and hope that these positive developments will usher in democratic changes and contribute to enhancing Sudan’s development, peace, security and stability," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 14:56 IST
India welcomes removal of Sudan from state sponsors of terrorism list
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India on Monday welcomed the removal of Sudan from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism as well as the normalisation of relations between the African nation and Israel. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, also welcomed signing of the Juba peace agreement, hoping that it will usher in democratic changes and contribute to enhancing Sudan's development, peace and security.

Last month, Sudan's transitional government inked the peace agreement with several militant groups with an aim to end years of civil war that killed hundreds of thousands of people in the country. In a related move, US President Donald Trump had announced that Washington would remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism. Days later, Sudan became the third country in recent weeks to announce normalising relations with Israel under a deal brokered by the US.

"India's relations with Sudan are historic and special, and forged on the basis of shared values and close people-to-people contacts. We welcome the removal of Sudan from the List of State Sponsors of Terrorism and Sudan's normalisation of relations with Israel," the MEA said. "We congratulate the Transitional Government and the people of Sudan on the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement, and hope that these positive developments will usher in democratic changes and contribute to enhancing Sudan's development, peace, security and stability," it said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Suu Kyi's party claims to have won majority in Myanmar polls

Myanmars ruling National League for Democracy party claimed Monday that it has won enough seats in Parliament to constitute an absolute majority and retain power. It made the claim even though the state Union Election Commission has not ye...

Japan's Suga signals readiness for new stimulus package

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the government will do all it can to help the economy recover, signalling his readiness to compile another stimulus package to cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic. Laying the groundwork...

Uber launches 'PIN-Dispatch' feature at Delhi airport to reduce wait time

Ride hailing major Uber on Monday said it has launched its PIN-Dispatch feature at Delhi airport, aimed at reducing wait time and enhancing rider experience. The feature, which is already available at Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports, will ...

Former Kosovo president faces war crimes judge after shock resignation

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, the rebel turned politician who abruptly resigned last week to face war crimes charges, appears before a judge for the first time in The Hague on Monday.Thaci led the fight against Serbian forces in 199...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020