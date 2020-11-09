Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slain jawan's native village plunged in grief

Offering condolences to the kin of the slain soldier, K Kavitha, MLC and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, said the whole of Telangana would stand by the bereaved family. A solid tribute to Rada Mahesh of Komanpalli in Nizamabad district, who was martyred for preventing terrorist infiltration.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-11-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:27 IST
Slain jawan's native village plunged in grief

Hyderabad, Nov 9 (PTI): Komanpally, a non-descript village in Nizamabad district of Telangana was shocked to hear thatArmy jawan Rada Mahesh, a native of the village, was killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir. Besides Mahesh, three security force personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid by ultras along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

A pall of gloom descended on Maheshs residence with relatives and friends offering condolences to the bereaved parents and Suhasini, widow of Mahesh. Nizamabad District Additional Collector B Chandrashekar told PTI over phone that the soldiers mortal remains were expected to reach his native village by Tuesday afternoon.

The district administration is taking all measures by following the orders of the state government in performing the last rites, he said. Offering condolences to the kin of the slain soldier, K Kavitha, MLC and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, said the whole of Telangana would stand by the bereaved family.

A solid tribute to Rada Mahesh of Komanpalli in Nizamabad district, who was martyred for preventing terrorist infiltration. Telangana will stand by the family of 'veera' jawan, who laid down his life for the country in a heroic struggle," she tweeted. His parents, Raju and Gangamallu, both farmers, recalled that he had telephoned them on November 2, saying that he was going on a patrol with colleagues in a nearby area.

That was the last they heard from him..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Emami bets on rural demand, sales of health & hygiene, winter products to maintain growth in Q3

FMCG major Emami Ltd is betting big on rural demand and sales of its winter, health and hygiene products to maintain the double-digit growth momentum in the third quarter of the current fiscal, an official said on Monday. After the Diwali f...

Mamata seeks PM's intervention to control prices of essential

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urgently intervene to control hoarding, increase supplies and bring down the skyrocketing prices of essential ommodities. She also urged the prime...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden has begun preparing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic as the United States became the first nation worldwide to surpass 10 million coronavirus infections on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.DEATHS AND INF...

IPL 13: Abdul Samad can be a special player in the future, says Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh feels that Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH batsman Abdul Samad can be a special player in the future. Samad, who had become the third player of Jammu and Kashmir to play in the IPL last month, smashed a brilli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020