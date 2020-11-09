Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Super typhoon’ Goni: UN, partners seek $45 million in immediate relief for affected populations

The United Nations and humanitarian partners in the Philippines launched, on Monday, a response plan for $45.5 million to bring life-saving assistance and protection to hundreds of thousands of people affected by Typhoon Goni.

UN News | Updated: 09-11-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:28 IST
‘Super typhoon’ Goni: UN, partners seek $45 million in immediate relief for affected populations

Response efforts have already been underway since the Typhoon, known locally as Rolly, struck the archipelagic nation on 1 November, leaving widespread devastation in its wake.

Fully funded, the six-month response will support some 260,000 disaster-affected people, many of whom were already living in poverty prior to the disaster.

Launching the appeal, Gustavo Gonzalez, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in the Philippines, said that with support from donors, the humanitarian community is ready to translate “solidarity into concrete support” though a coordinated response, combining emergency relief and early recovery.

“The UN and humanitarian partners in the Philippines are mobilizing all our resources to ensure that we leave no one behind at this time of great need,” he added.

Significant damage

On Sunday, Mr. Gonzalez led an inter-agency team to Albay province, one of the hardest hit regions, to assess the damage. During his visit, he spoke with local officials, frontline responders, and affected people.

“Seeing the devastating effects of the Typhoon, we express our deep concern for the thousands of families affected by this disaster.” said Mr. Gonzalez.

In addition to Albay, significant damage was also reported in Catanduanes, Camarines Sur and Quezon provinces. In all, 32 of the Philippines’ 81 provinces were affected.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), more than 137,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed, with total infrastructure damage estimated at $234 million. In addition, 67 health facilities and more than 1,000 schools, including the ones housing evacuees, have been damaged.

Complex challenges

Typhoon Goni hit the Philippines as it was reeling under the effects of successive storms. In October alone, the country was struck by four major weather events, including Typhoon Molave (local name Quinta).

The impact of the natural disasters has been further compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken a heavy toll on the economy on top of the public health consequences. Typhoon Goni also took out the government’s main COVID-19 laboratory in Bicol, resulting in suspension of testing.

Amidst the complex challenges, children, women and girls (including pregnant and lactating women, and adolescent girls), women- and child-headed households, persons with disabilities, older persons, LGBTIQ persons and indigenous peoples, among others, are at greater risk of discrimination and exposure to sexual and gender-based violence, and their protection will be integrated across all response efforts, according to the response plan.

Source: OCHASuper Typhoon Goni: Key immediate needs and humanitarian priorities plan.

Improvising solutions

UN and partners have also improvised ways to safeguard safety, quality and timeliness of humanitarian response given the coronavirus pandemic. For instance, where the necessary conditions are met, affected families will be provided with cash or voucher assistance to buy food or materials to repair their homes, to minimize exposure to coronavirus.

Similarly, provisions will be made for modular tents to implement physical distancing under COVID-19 conditions and safer living conditions in displacement sites.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Emami bets on rural demand, sales of health & hygiene, winter products to maintain growth in Q3

FMCG major Emami Ltd is betting big on rural demand and sales of its winter, health and hygiene products to maintain the double-digit growth momentum in the third quarter of the current fiscal, an official said on Monday. After the Diwali f...

Mamata seeks PM's intervention to control prices of essential

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urgently intervene to control hoarding, increase supplies and bring down the skyrocketing prices of essential ommodities. She also urged the prime...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden has begun preparing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic as the United States became the first nation worldwide to surpass 10 million coronavirus infections on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.DEATHS AND INF...

IPL 13: Abdul Samad can be a special player in the future, says Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh feels that Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH batsman Abdul Samad can be a special player in the future. Samad, who had become the third player of Jammu and Kashmir to play in the IPL last month, smashed a brilli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020