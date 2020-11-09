Thane man bites, fractures neighbour's finger, arrested

A 24-year-old man was held in Vartak Nagar area of Thane for allegedly assaulting neighbours and biting and fracturing the finger of one of them, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Lokmanya Nagar area on Saturday night, said Vartak Nagar police station assistant inspector SG Hattekar.

"Vikram Sonawane barged into his neighbour's house as the latter had filed a case against him some time ago. He hit those in the house and bit and fractured the finger of the complainant. He was arrested on Sunday," the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM