7-yr-old ‘man-eater’ leopardess shot dead

A seven-year-old “man-eater” leopardess, which was suspected to have mauled a child to death last month, was shot dead in Berinag subdivision of Pithoragarh district on Monday. The alleged man-eater leopardess was shot dead by professional hunter Joy Hukil hired by the Forest Department for the purpose.

The leopardess was suspected to have killed a six-year-old girl outside her home in Bhattigaon village in Berinag subdivision on October 7, said Pithoragarh forest division SDO Navin Chandra Pant. Hukil who had been camping in the area since November 4 shot dead the leopardess from a distance of 100 metres as she crept into sight on Monday morning, he said.

Meanwhile, a 10-year-old boy from Nepal who had been injured in another leopard attack last month succumbed to his wounds, taking the number of leopard attack victims in the district to five in two months. The boy had sustained a deep injury in his food pipe in the attack, Pithoragarh range officer Dinesh Joshi said.