Left Menu
Development News Edition

7-yr-old ‘man-eater’ leopardess shot dead

The alleged man-eater leopardess was shot dead by professional hunter Joy Hukil hired by the Forest Department for the purpose. The leopardess was suspected to have killed a six-year-old girl outside her home in Bhattigaon village in Berinag subdivision on October 7, said Pithoragarh forest division SDO Navin Chandra Pant.

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 09-11-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:46 IST
7-yr-old ‘man-eater’ leopardess shot dead

A seven-year-old “man-eater” leopardess, which was suspected to have mauled a child to death last month, was shot dead in Berinag subdivision of Pithoragarh district on Monday. The alleged man-eater leopardess was shot dead by professional hunter Joy Hukil hired by the Forest Department for the purpose.

The leopardess was suspected to have killed a six-year-old girl outside her home in Bhattigaon village in Berinag subdivision on October 7, said Pithoragarh forest division SDO Navin Chandra Pant. Hukil who had been camping in the area since November 4 shot dead the leopardess from a distance of 100 metres as she crept into sight on Monday morning, he said.

Meanwhile, a 10-year-old boy from Nepal who had been injured in another leopard attack last month succumbed to his wounds, taking the number of leopard attack victims in the district to five in two months. The boy had sustained a deep injury in his food pipe in the attack, Pithoragarh range officer Dinesh Joshi said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Emami bets on rural demand, sales of health & hygiene, winter products to maintain growth in Q3

FMCG major Emami Ltd is betting big on rural demand and sales of its winter, health and hygiene products to maintain the double-digit growth momentum in the third quarter of the current fiscal, an official said on Monday. After the Diwali f...

Mamata seeks PM's intervention to control prices of essential

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urgently intervene to control hoarding, increase supplies and bring down the skyrocketing prices of essential ommodities. She also urged the prime...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden has begun preparing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic as the United States became the first nation worldwide to surpass 10 million coronavirus infections on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.DEATHS AND INF...

IPL 13: Abdul Samad can be a special player in the future, says Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh feels that Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH batsman Abdul Samad can be a special player in the future. Samad, who had become the third player of Jammu and Kashmir to play in the IPL last month, smashed a brilli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020