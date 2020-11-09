Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIR against AAP leaders for 'circulating fake video' on social media

A case has been registered by police on a complaint from Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal, accusing AAP leaders of circulating a "fake" news clipping on social media that claims corruption in the municipal corporations ruled by his party.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:37 IST
FIR against AAP leaders for 'circulating fake video' on social media
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A case has been registered by police on a complaint from Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal, accusing AAP leaders of circulating a "fake" news clipping on social media that claims corruption in the municipal corporations ruled by his party. No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Chahal told a press conference that the police are investigating the role of AAP leaders behind the circulation of the "fake" video, in which it was alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors were involved in corruption and misappropriation of Rs 1,400 crore. The case was lodged at the North Aveneue police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act on Saturday.

"BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal has given a complaint regarding a fake video that is being circulated on social media. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said. Chahal, in his complaint, has named AAP leader Durgesh Pathak and the party's leader of opposition in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Vikas Goel, saying on November 1, they levelled "unfounded" allegations of "corruption and misappropriation of funds" against BJP councillors.

"The video is a reiteration of what an AAP spokesperson had alleged at a press conference on November 1 that NDMC councillors are indulging in corrupt practices and misapropriating property tax worth Rs 1,400 crore," Chahal said. He also said the video of a purported news clipping used the logo of a television news channel to make it look like genuine.

"The channel has verified that it is a fake video," he said. The BJP and the AAP have been taking potshots at each other, levelling allegations of corruption and misgovernance, with an eye on the civic body polls in the national capital due in early 2022.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW-Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

Pfizer Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was more than 90 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, a major victory in the fight against the pandemic. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE are the ...

Toyota Motor Corporation Australia selects Cigniti Technologies as strategic partner

Engineering and software testing services provider Cigniti Technologies on Monday said it has been selected as a strategic Quality Engineering panel vendor for Toyota Motor Corporation Australia TMCA, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporatio...

Britain's Internal Market Bill a vital safety net, says PM's spokesman

Britains government sees the clauses in the Internal Market Bill as a vital safety net to protect the Northern Irish peace process and protect trade in the country, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. In a message t...

Italian doctors call for nationwide lockdown amid second COVID-19 outbreak

Rome Italy, November 9 ANISputnik Italian doctors on Monday urged the authorities to impose a general stay-at-home regime throughout the country to combat the resurgent COVID-19 epidemic, the National Federation of Physicians and Dentists F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020