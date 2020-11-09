Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj HC quashes sedition case against journo after his apology

The Gujarat High Court in its recent order quashed and set aside a sedition case registered against a journalist for writing an article suggesting that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani might be replaced over his failure to handle the Coronavirus pandemic in the state, after he tendered an unconditional apology.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:00 IST
Guj HC quashes sedition case against journo after his apology

The Gujarat High Court in its recent order quashed and set aside a sedition case registered against a journalist for writing an article suggesting that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani might be replaced over his failure to handle the Coronavirus pandemic in the state, after he tendered an unconditional apology. In his order dated November 6, Justice R P Dholaria quashed the FIR against the journalist Dhaval Patel (30), who writes for web portal 'Face of the Nation,' after taking into account his unconditional apology "for the allegedly offending article published by me in my web portal on the basis of which the impugned FIR was registered against me".

Patel stated he had tendered his apology "without prejudice and without admission of any guilt". The FIR was registered by the CID (Crime) for the write-up in which Patel speculated the CM's likely replacement with Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The HC stated it was "satisfied with the apology tendered by the young journalist who has just begun his career", and ordered that the FIR be quashed and set aside. The high court further stated that "as and when he may publish any article in future, no such comments be used against any constitutional functionaries without verification and he shall be cautious of not repeating the same".

Patel was booked under section 124-a (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, and arrested in May this year. He was later granted bail by a local court.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Tejasvi Surya gives privilege notice to LS speaker against top WB police officials

Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the violence during a BJP rally in West Bengal, the partys youth wing president Tejasvi Surya on Monday said he has given a privilege notice to the Lok Sabha speaker against the state admin...

Sena keeps option of contesting Aurangabad graduates poll open

The Shiv Sena has kept open the option to contest the next months legislative council election from the Aurangabad graduate constituency in Maharashtra, a local leader of the ruling party said here on Monday. Shiv Senas Aurangabad district ...

INSTANT VIEW-Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

Pfizer Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was more than 90 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, a major victory in the fight against the pandemic. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE are the ...

Toyota Motor Corporation Australia selects Cigniti Technologies as strategic partner

Engineering and software testing services provider Cigniti Technologies on Monday said it has been selected as a strategic Quality Engineering panel vendor for Toyota Motor Corporation Australia TMCA, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020