Good governance should be touchstone of administrative processes at all levels: LG Manoj Sinha

Good governance should be the touchstone of the administrative processes at all levels, said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during his visit to Civil Secretariat on Monday as the offices resumed functioning at the winter capital of Jammu after the bi-annual Darbar Move. He received the ceremonial guard of honour at the Civil Secretariat on Monday.

Sinha held a meeting, in which he laid specific thrust on important public issues like the saturation of beneficiary-oriented schemes; speeding up the coverage under the Jammu and Kashmir Health Scheme; reaching out to the people with all the basic amenities and on ground effective implementation of youth outreach activities among other issues. "Good governance should be the touchstone of administrative processes at all levels. And effective public delivery service and grievance redressal mechanisms are the cornerstones of people-centric good governance. Block Diwas is now a regular feature for decentralisation of district-level grievance redressal system," he said, advising the senior officials present during the meeting to stay well versed with the issues of the people; avoid unnecessary delays and ensure speedy redressal of public issues and grievances.The lieutenant governor then directed the senior officials to ensure that free and fair district development council elections are held across the Union Territory.He stressed upon the need to provide sustained handholding and giving a determined push to key sectors like agriculture and allied services, industries, tourism and sports for achieving better results on the ground.Sinha also reviewed the arrangements being made for the smooth functioning of the Darbar Move offices and enquired about the facilities being made available at the government accommodations allotted to the employees. He asked the officials to ensure strict adherence of the COVID-related protocols and advisories in the Civil Secretariat.

In view of the ensuing winter season, he also stressed on ensuring proper availability of power and water supply, availability of public utilities like ration, medicines, maintenance of all necessary stocks, including dry ration; availability of transformers and other basic amenities and essential supplies, especially in snowbound and far-flung areas.