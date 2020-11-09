Tata Motors delivers 25 Ace mini-trucks to Vijayawada municipal corporation

Tata Motors has delivered 25 units of its Ace mini-trucks to the Municipal Corporation of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, for waste collection here, a release said on Monday. Equipped with geo-positioning, public announcement and close-circuit camera systems, the CNG variants of the vehicle have been acquired by the Corporation through an open tender, wherein Tata Motors emerged as the top bidder, the company said in a release.

The automaker said its Ace Pickup trucks are specially designed for efficient waste collection and are equipped with 3 cubic metre closed-box tippers. "The Tata Ace is a versatile product that caters to a wide variety of applications for private and municipal use.

"We are delighted to be associated with Vijayawada municipal corporation in their quest for efficient solid waste management in the city," said Vinay Pathak, vice-president at Tata Motors. Available in CNG, diesel and petrol BSVI-compliant engine option, Ace comes in a wide array of load bodies, including 2, 2.6, 3 and 3.3 cubic metre capacity in open box and closed box variants.