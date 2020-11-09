Tamil TV journalist killed

A 27-year old man working for a Tamil television channel as a reporter was killed near here last night by four persons including a juvenile, police said on Monday. The four have been arrested, they said.

The journalist, J Moses, a resident of a suburban locality, stepped out of his house on being requested by an acquaintance, an adolescent, and when he reached a nearby spot, three men joined them. "Three men in addition to a juvenile were there on the spot and they murdered him," a police official told PTI.

On the motive, the official said as per preliminary investigation, a land dispute and previous enmity appeared to be the trigger for the killing. Chennai Union of Journalists and Madras Reporters Guild have condemned the killing and demanded stern action against the culprits.