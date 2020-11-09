Kosovo's former President Thaci pleads not guilty to war crimes charges

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, appearing before a judge for the first time on Monday after being taken into custody in The Hague, pleaded not guilty to all war crimes charges brought against him.

Thaci led the fight against Serbian forces in 1998-1999 as a commander in the Kosovo Liberation Army. He faces 10 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"Your honour, the indictment is completely without basis and I plead not guilty," he said.