Shashi Khanna elected as DDCA treasurer

Shashi Khanna, the wife of former acting BCCI President CK Khanna, was on Monday elected as treasurer of the Delhi and District Cricket Association after she defeated her rival Pawan Gulati in the polls here. It was Rohan's maiden entry into cricket administration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:43 IST
Shashi Khanna, the wife of former acting BCCI President CK Khanna, was on Monday elected as treasurer of the Delhi and District Cricket Association after she defeated her rival Pawan Gulati in the polls here. Shashi secured 895 votes as against 851 polled for Gulati, the maternal uncle of former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir.

Late former finance minister Arun Jaitley's son Rohan has been the unanimous choice for the president's post. It was Rohan's maiden entry into cricket administration. The DDCA is a much-maligned body for its multiple factions like the Vinod Tihara group, the SP Bansal group, and C K Khanna group to name a few.

