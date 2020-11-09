Armed men loot 6.6 kg gold worth Rs 3.29 cr in Guj's Bharuch

Four armed men on Monday looted 6.6 kilograms of gold worth Rs 3.29 crore from a gold finance firm's branch in Ankleshwar in Gujarat's Bharuch district, police said. While one of them had a pistol, the others had choppers with which they held the staff hostage before escaping in a car with the loot, said Bharuch Superintendent of Police Rajendrasinh Chudasama.

"They had worn masks and caps and had entered the firm's outlet one by one. Efforts are on to nab them," he said. CCTV footage showed the armed robbers asking staff to hand over valuables.