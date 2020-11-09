Left Menu
6 Naxals held from 2 places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Three of them were held from the forest of Damavaram village under Pamed police station area while the others were nabbed from Basaguda, an official said. "District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its CoBRA teams were involved in these actions which took place on Sunday," he added.

Updated: 09-11-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:12 IST
6 Naxals held from 2 places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Six Naxals, including a woman, were arrested from Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Monday. Three of them were held from the forest of Damavaram village under Pamed police station area while the others were nabbed from Basaguda, an official said.

"District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its CoBRA teams were involved in these actions which took place on Sunday," he added. In Pamed, when a patrolling team was returning after a brief gunfight with ultras, it saw three suspects who were trying to plant explosives, he said.

"Madvi Bichchem (30), Uika Rama (26) and woman cadre Uika Lakhi were caught and a pipe bomb, wire, batteries and switch were recovered. Ultras Kunjam Linga (25), Kowasi Masa (27) and Kowasi Sukram (32) were arrested from Basaguda," he said. On Sunday, a Naxal was killed in a gun-battle with security forces near Bhattiguda village in Pamed, adjoining Telangana.

