Concerned over probe delay in gangrape case, Orissa HC asks for personal appearance of DGP

Expressing concern over the delay in the police investigation into the alleged gangrape of a 13 -year-old girl in Bhubaneswar, the Orissa High Court on Monday directed for the personal appearance of the Director-General of Police to explain the cause of it. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq, hearing two writ petitions seeking handover of the case to the CBI, directed the state police chief to appear through video conference on November 18.

The court had expressed concern over the probe last month as well and directed the case to be investigated by a senior officer, not below the rank of superintendent of police. The government subsequently had transferred the case to the crime branch.

When the matters came up for hearing on Monday, the prosecution failed to satisfy the court with the progress made so far in the investigation. Upset over the tardy progress, the high court directed for the personal appearance of the DGP.

The girl was allegedly raped at her residence by her mother's colleagues and a policeman, among others, during the lockdown in March-April, officials have said. The complaint about the incident was filed by the girl's mother, who is an employee of a leading private TV channel, in August as the accused threatened them, they said.

Two of the girl's tormentors were colleagues of her mother. They were emboldened by the woman's engagement in the office for long hours due to the lockdown, as per the complaint.

In her statement, the girl, a student of an English medium school, has said that her tormentors were two private security guards, a policeman and two others, besides the two colleagues of her mother..