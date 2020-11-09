20-yr-old MBBS student from Russia killed in mishap

Hyderabad, Nov 9 (PTI): A 20-year-old MBBS woman student, pursuing her studies in Russia, died on Monday after the car driven by her male friend, allegedly in an inebirated state, crashed into a tree here, police said. The incident occured at Gachibowli area in the afternoon, they said.

The woman, into her third year MBBS in Russia, was shifted to a nearby hospital, but died without responding to treatment, they said. Her mother filed a police complaint, seeking action against the man, following which a case under relevant sections of the IPC and MV Act was registered, police added.