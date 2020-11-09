Left Menu
Development News Edition

20-yr-old MBBS student from Russia killed in mishap

A 20-year-old MBBS woman student, pursuing her studies in Russia, died on Monday after the car driven by her male friend, allegedly in an inebirated state, crashed into a tree here, police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-11-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:12 IST
20-yr-old MBBS student from Russia killed in mishap
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad, Nov 9 (PTI): A 20-year-old MBBS woman student, pursuing her studies in Russia, died on Monday after the car driven by her male friend, allegedly in an inebirated state, crashed into a tree here, police said. The incident occured at Gachibowli area in the afternoon, they said.

The woman, into her third year MBBS in Russia, was shifted to a nearby hospital, but died without responding to treatment, they said. Her mother filed a police complaint, seeking action against the man, following which a case under relevant sections of the IPC and MV Act was registered, police added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

McDonald's to make its own "McPlant" items, hits faux meat maker Beyond Meat

Burger chain McDonalds Corp said it would debut its own plant-based meat alternatives called McPlant in 2021, ending speculations over who the worlds biggest restaurant chain would partner with in a new frontier for the fast food industry. ...

Uncounted infections might help explain recent fall in Brazil COVID-19 cases, experts say

A long first wave of COVID-19 in Brazil that killed over 150,000 people is subsiding, with public health experts attributing the drop at least in part to a large number of uncounted people who caught the virus and developed temporary immuni...

Karnataka govt formulates SOPs prior to starting colleges on November 17

The Karnataka government on Monday said it has formulated Standard Operating Procedures to be in place when degree, engineering and diploma colleges in the state reopen from November 17 after a nearly eight month gap. Deputy Chief Minister ...

PM Modi to inaugurate office-cum-residential complex of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal at Cuttack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a state-of-the-art office-cum-residential complex of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal ITAT in Cuttack on Wednesday via video conferencing. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Petroleum Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020